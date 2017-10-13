‘Country Rising’ Expands Scope to Support Vegas Shooting Victims

By Scott T. Sterling

The star-studded Country Rising benefit concert slated to help those affected by recent hurricanes has expanded its scope to include victims of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

Keith Urban is the latest star to join the bill, which already boasts Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Garth Brooks, who was originally slated to perform, had to pull out due to additional shows being added in Spokane, WA. He will now donate all proceeds from the two Spokane shows to the Country Rising Fund.

Country Rising is scheduled on Nov. 12 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the event go on sale Oct. 20 via Ticketmaster.