Kelsea Ballerini And Her Fiance Morgan Evans Finally Spend 24 hours Together

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have found themselves on opposite ends of the globe a lot lately as Kelsea wraps her run on Lady Antebellum’s “You Look Good World Tour” and Morgan crosses the U.S. promoting his new single, “Kiss Somebody.” But much like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, these sweet kids vowed to not spend more than two weeks apart. That means someone was always racking up some frequent flier miles.

And this week, it was Morgan.

In a sweet pic on her Instagram page, Kelsea shared a closeup of the two, mid-clink with two glasses of vino. In the caption, she explains their rule but goes on to say how they made the most of a mere 24 hours together.

“Tonight, that looked like two jet-lagged lovebirds having 24 hours together eating pasta and making out in a cute little Italian restaurant in London,” she wrote. “We say goodbye again tomorrow, but goodness how 24 hours can feel like forever.”

“Making out in a cute little Italian restaurant.”

Sigh!