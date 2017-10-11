Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

By Scott T. Sterling
When Keith Urban saddled up for two shows at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry this week (Oct. 10), he delighted his fans by bring out a special guest: Chris Jasnon.
The pair got together for a rousing rendition of John Michael Montgomery’s perennial 1995 hit, “Sold (Grundy County Auction).”
Before taking it to the stage, Urban and Janson rehearsed the song backstage in a trailer, and shared some footage from it below.
“Thanks Keith Urban for this incredible Opry moment!,” Janson posted to Twitter after the show. “You are a class act all the way and I love you.”
