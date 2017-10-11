Jason Aldean Vegas Hospitals To Visit The Vegas Shooting Victims

Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

This past weekend, Jason Aldean stopped by University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where many of the shooting victims from Route 91 Harvest Festival are still receiving treatment. He and his wife Brittany spent time with patients that were critically injured while he was performing the last night of the festival.

 

