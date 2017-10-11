Guy Googles How To Rob A Bank, Then Proceeds To Rob A Bank

Photo credit ROMEO GACAD/AFP/Getty Images

screen shot 2017 10 11 at 9 52 25 am Guy Googles How To Rob A Bank, Then Proceeds To Rob A Bank

Tampa Bay Times — Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a man accused of robbing a bank near Largo last week, then using the money on utilities, rent and a drug binge. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, William Joe Johnson, 26, on Thursdaystole an undisclosed amount of money from Achieva Credit Union at 10125 Ulmerton Road. Deputies arrested him Monday night on a robbery charge at the Express Inn at 11333 U.S. 19 N in Pinellas Park.

Johnson entered the bank just before 11 a.m., approached the teller, implied he had a gun and told the teller to give him cash, according to deputies. He ran from the store with the cash. After an investigation, deputies found him at the hotel. In an interview, detectives said Johnson told them he was in need of money and searched on Google “how to rob a bank.”

If you try to google it, the search won’t come up!

