Ashley McBryde Has a Message for Whoever Broke Into Her Rental Car

Ashley McBryde is enjoying a steady climb into country music notoriety, but the pathway to fame isn’t all sunshine and roses. The rising star shared on Twitter early Tuesday morning (Oct. 10) that her rental car had been broken into. Her tweet is a sassy message to the thieves.

In her tweet, McBryde reveals that the car burglars made off with one of her guitars and some promotional materials. A black-and-white photo attached to the tweet shows McBryde shooting a disapproving glare over the top of some patriotic sunglasses.

“Dear a–holes that broke into the rental and stole my guitar and our promo gear,

Enjoy my Copenhagen,” McBryde writes. “I hope you get scurvy. Love, Ash.”