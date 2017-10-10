Jessie James Decker Announces Pregnancy via Cute Video

By Vicki Pepper

Congratulations are in order for “Lights Down Low” singer Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker, wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, who are expecting their third child!

Jessie posted a video on Instagram of the reality TV couple telling their oldest child, three-year-old Vivian Rose, that she would be a big sister again, while Viv’s younger brother, two-year-old Eric, Jr. looks on.

“As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March,” Jessie wrote.

