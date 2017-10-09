Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to Vegas Victims at Farm Tour Stop

By Scott T. Sterling

With the tragic incident at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas still fresh on the minds of music fans, country singer Luke Bryan paid tribute to those affected onstage over the weekend.

Bryan was performing at the Centralia, MO, on the final stop of his Farm Tour Saturday night (Oct. 7) when he paused for a moment of silence.

Saluting everyone involved in the incident from the concertgoers to the first-responders to the performers, Bryan took his time recognizing the gravity of the situation.

“It’s not a country music situation — it’s not a country music fan situation. It’s a music fan situation, because we were all robbed of our innocence Sunday night,” Bryan said to his audience. “I love you guys for being brave and showing up tonight and understanding the best thing we can do is show up tonight and do what we know how to do: have fun — have fun as Americans and celebrate all the music and celebrate country music tonight.”

The crowd erupted into a chant of “USA” while the singer was speaking, which he proudly acknowledged.

He ends by saluting the local law enforcement officials who helped secure the show’s venue to keep it safe before asking for a moment of silence.

Watch fan footage of the moment below.