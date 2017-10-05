Light The Night Leukemia & Lymphoma

When you or someone you love hears the words “you have cancer”…

It’s one of the darkest moments in your life.

The light and warmth we generate delivers hope in time of despair, community in place of loneliness and life-saving RESEARCH & SUPPORT for cancer patients and their families.

We are taking steps to end cancer. WE LIGHT THE NIGHT.

Help defeat the darkness of cancer on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 by joining thousands of survivors and supporters at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Minnesota Chapter’s award winning Light The Night Twin Cities event.

Light The Night brings light to the darkness of cancer. It is a remembrance, a celebration, and a rallying cry to help fund critical advances in the fight against cancer. This evening celebration begins at The Depot, downtown Minneapolis with food trucks, live music and fun activities for all ages.

At dusk, we will walk across the historic Stone Arch Bridge carrying symbolic, illuminated lanterns. The light and warmth we generate brings hope in place of despair, community instead of loneliness, and lifesaving research and support for cancer patients and their families. Our goal is a world without blood cancers. And we’re lighting the path to cures.

Event Schedule

5:00 p.m.

Registration opens

6:20 p.m.

Survivor Photo

6: 45 p.m.

Ceremony

7:00 p.m.

Walk begins

Register HERE

Donate HERE