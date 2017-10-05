Kip Moore Honors Tom Petty [WATCH]

(Kip Moore / Courtesy MCA Nashville)

During a string of European shows, Kip treated Manchester fans to a hauntingly beautiful version of “Learning To Fly.” He posted a clip to Instagram with the following quote:

“Tom Petty influenced so many in music, and I was definitely one of those. My buddy Tom Pritchett turned me on to his music when I was about 15. He had a low riding Honda prelude that had a stereo system I’ve yet to see matched and he would crank this song as loud as it would go… we felt like kings riding those back roads and Petty was the reason for that feeling…. thank u Tom for all the inspiration. RIP”

