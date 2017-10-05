Dierks Bentley Shares ‘Hold The Light’ Video

By Robyn Collins

Dierks Bentley has released the music video for “Hold The Light.”

The song was written for and will be featured in the movie, Only The Brave, which opens October 20.

Related: Dierks Bentley Shares First Smile Since Las Vegas

The film is based on the true story of a unit of firefighters, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, that save the town of Prescott, AZ from wildfire.

“This song hits really close to me because we wrote it based on the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots,” said Bentley. “One of the most powerful takeaways for me from working on this project has been the need to search for hope and light even in the darkest of times. I think right now that message is more meaningful than ever.”

Watch Bentley’s latest, which incorporates footage from the new film, below.