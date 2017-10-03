Lauren Akins Announces Her Own Line Of Sunglasses

“I’m partnering with @diffeyewear to launch my own custom sunglasses, and in turn, DIFF will be making a donation of $100K to 147 Million Orphans, a charity that y’all know is so close to my heart. Together, we’re working to provide food and shelter for orphaned children in sweet Willa Gray’s homeland of Uganda. It’s so amazing and I’m so proud to be a part of some of the GOOD in the world today ”

Her sunglasses are here just in time for fall as they are dropping on October 13, but you can sign up for early access here!