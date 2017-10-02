Read Chris Young’s Horrifying Experience Backstage In Vegas

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire…
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
I'm literally shaking still.
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
Why
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017