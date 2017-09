By Anthony Donatelli

You may want to break out the¬†tissues before watching this amazing¬†video of Sam Hunt’s grandmother.

Hunt shared the unforgettable moment today on Instagram, writing: “This is one of my favorite moments from the summer tour. My parents and aunt and uncle brought my 82 year old grandmother to see us play at Madison Square Garden.”

Watch the adorable clip below.