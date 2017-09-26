Top 5 Country Songs About Fall

Fall is the perfect time to curl up with a sweater, a mug of coffee (pumpkin spice or not!) … and a good country song.

1. Kenny Chesney – The Boys Of Fall

Leafy Lyrics: “In little towns like mine, that’s all they’ve got / Newspaper clippings fill the coffee shops / The old men will always think they know it all / Young girls will dream about the boys of fall.”

One of it not THE BEST song about Fall. This song is the musical version of Friday Night Lights. Chesney celebrates small towns and big dreams, and the “boys of fall” who battle it out each weekend on the gridiron in high school football games while their devoted fans watch on.

2. Brooks & Dunn – Indian Summer

Leafy Lyrics: “While the wind chased the leaves outside / Passion found a place to hide / Late September heat / Couldn’t be denied.”

This song has everything a good country fall song should: a football backdrop, autumnal imagery and a mournful love story. It’s about the girl who got away to start something new, and about the boy left behind, remembering the wonder and the hunger.

3. Luke Bryan – Harvest Time

Leafy Lyrics: “It’s harvest time in this little town / Time to bring it on in, pay the loans down / Fill our diesel tank up, make another round / There’s a big red moon comin’ up in the sky.”

Bryan comes from a farming family, so he knows what farmers know: Fall is about the harvest. In the backdrop of the song are more small-town farm realities — football games, big red moons — but the stars of this song are the farmers and field laborers bringing in the harvest.

4. George Strait – Chill of an Early Fall

Leafy Lyrics: “And I’ll begin to feel the chill of an early fall / And I’ll be drinking again and thinking whenever he calls / There’s a storm comin’ on / It won’t be too long ‘til the snow falls.”

Country songs about fall tend to have a mournful air to them, and in this case, it’s literal: It’s the chill in the early fall air that’s the backbone of Strait’s song. That chill reminds the narrator of his (probably) cheating lover, and he sings bitterly, “Love and seasons never stay.”

5. Jason Aldean – A Little More Summertime

Leafy Lyrics: “She might have stayed forever and never ever left these arms / If only I had a little more summertime … I brace myself against the cold / And let her memory take hold.”

There’s a sub-genre of fall songs that are focused on the summer — missing it, remembering it, wishing it would stay around longer. Usually, wishing summer would stick around has something to do with wishing a summer love would stick around, too. This song is no exception.