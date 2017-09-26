Scotty McCreery Is Engaged!

According to Whiskey Riff,

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” said an overjoyed McCreery. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

McCreery proposed to the love of his life today at one of their favorite places on the planet: the mountains of North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain. The singer/songwriter asked Dugal to go on a hike with him on their favorite trail, which they discovered just last year. When the two arrived on top of the mountain surrounded by stunning views of lush green forests, McCreery got down on one knee, presented a ring he had helped design specifically for her, and asked Dugal to be his wife.