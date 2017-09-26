Kelsea Ballerini on Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Ready To Go’

By Anthony Donatelli

Wedding planning can be extremely stressful, but it looks like Kelsea Ballerini had no problem putting hers together.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Personal New Single ‘High School’

The “Legends” singer is set to wed fellow country artist Morgan Evans this winter and Ballerini says the planning process has been a breeze.

“The dress was the easy part. Everything has been easy,” the 24-year old told People. “I have the dress. We have the place. We have the plane ticket. We’re ready to go.”

Before the wedding bells start ringing though, Ballerini says the two have business of their own to take care of.

“He has a single to put out, I have an album to put out beforehand, so we’re both very busy,” she said.

Ballerini’s new album Unapologetically is set for release on November 3.