Thomas Rhett was pumped up recently about seeing Bruno Mars in concert with Lauren and friends. They took a parent’s night out and hit the show and the star “finally” got to meet Mr. 24K Magic himself.

On Thomas Rhett’s first leg of the Hometeam Tour he brought openers Russell Dickerson, Ryan Hurd and Kelsea Ballerini back out for an epic cover of Mars’ “24K Magic”