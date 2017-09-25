Luke Bryan Is Officially A Judge On American Idol

According to Variety, with a week left until “American Idol” auditions are due to start, the show has confirmed Luke Bryan as a second judge, sources tell Variety. The country star will join Katy Perry for the series’ reboot on ABC. While the third spot has yet to be locked down, word from inside the production is that “Idol” will stick with a panel of three and not four judges.

Lionel Richie, who was reported to have been in advanced talks to join the show, appears to no longer be in the running. Other artists considered for the panel included Charlie Puth and Keith Urban, though it looks unlikely that either will round out the judges’ table.

ABC declined to comment on Bryan’s deal.