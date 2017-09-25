College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday…Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
A student in northern England appealed to strangers over Twitter to send free birthday drinks for his friend on Wednesday afternoon.

They duly obliged, but not in the way the pair was hoping.

…Instead of buying booze for Rory McArthur, 19, and Nick Matthewman, who’d just turned 20, internet wags reportedly began sending non-alcoholic beverages to their table at the Wetherspoon chain’s The Bankers Draft bar in Sheffield.

They used the chain’s app to order glasses of milk, bottles of alcohol-free beer, fruit juices, ice cream, crispy onions, a plate of peas and a pot of blue cheese sauce ? which McArthur documented via Twitter. Check it out below!

tweet 1 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

tweet 11 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

tweet 21 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

tweet 31 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

tweet 41 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

tweet 51 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

 

tweet 61 College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday...Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live