College Kid Asks Twitter To Send Him Drinks To The Bar For His Birthday…Strangers Helped In Their Own Unique Way

This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46 — Rory (@RoryMeep) September 20, 2017

A student in northern England appealed to strangers over Twitter to send free birthday drinks for his friend on Wednesday afternoon.

They duly obliged, but not in the way the pair was hoping.

…Instead of buying booze for Rory McArthur, 19, and Nick Matthewman, who’d just turned 20, internet wags reportedly began sending non-alcoholic beverages to their table at the Wetherspoon chain’s The Bankers Draft bar in Sheffield.

They used the chain’s app to order glasses of milk, bottles of alcohol-free beer, fruit juices, ice cream, crispy onions, a plate of peas and a pot of blue cheese sauce ? which McArthur documented via Twitter. Check it out below!