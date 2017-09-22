Brett Eldredge Teases “The Long Way’ Music Video

On Twitter Brett Eldredge teased that he was shooting the music video for ‘The Long Way’ and the girl that is in the video may look VERY familiar!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shooting the video for "The Long Way" with <a href=”https://twitter.com/sadierob”>@sadierob</a>…this video is gonna be MAGIC <a href=”https://t.co/90ESxZ27L4″>pic.twitter.com/90ESxZ27L4</a></p>— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) <a href=”https://twitter.com/bretteldredge/status/910670303919054849″>September 21, 2017</a></blockquote>

Then Sadie Robertson responded with,

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>hey <a href=”https://twitter.com/bretteldredge”>@bretteldredge</a> looks like a good day to shoot a music video. what do y'all say? <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/thelongway?src=hash”>#thelongway</a> <a href=”https://t.co/eC5yrUMVag”>pic.twitter.com/eC5yrUMVag</a></p>— Sadie Robertson (@sadierob) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sadierob/status/910611407510654979″>September 20, 2017</a></blockquote>

