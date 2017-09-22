Brett Eldredge Teases “The Long Way’ Music Video

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Twitter Brett Eldredge teased that he was shooting the music video for ‘The Long Way’ and the girl that is in the video may look VERY familiar!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shooting the video for &quot;The Long Way&quot; with <a href=”https://twitter.com/sadierob”>@sadierob</a>…this video is gonna be MAGIC <a href=”https://t.co/90ESxZ27L4″>pic.twitter.com/90ESxZ27L4</a></p>&mdash; Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) <a href=”https://twitter.com/bretteldredge/status/910670303919054849″>September 21, 2017</a></blockquote>
Then Sadie Robertson responded with,

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>hey <a href=”https://twitter.com/bretteldredge”>@bretteldredge</a&gt; looks like a good day to shoot a music video. what do y'all say? <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/thelongway?src=hash”>#thelongway</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/eC5yrUMVag”>pic.twitter.com/eC5yrUMVag</a></p>&mdash; Sadie Robertson (@sadierob) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sadierob/status/910611407510654979″>September 20, 2017</a></blockquote>
