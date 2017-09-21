Jacob Davis Welcomes His Second Daughter

Jacob Davis welcomed his newest baby girl to the world over the weekend. The country up-and-comer announced the birth of his second daughter on Twitter on Monday (Sept. 18).

Baby girl Lane Elizabeth, according to a press release, was born on Sunday (Sept. 17), weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Davis’ tweet about the big news includes an endearing photo of all three of the women in his life — Lane, daughter Percy and wife Whitney — with the hashtag #allmygirls. Percy was born on Christmas Eve in 2015.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Welcome to the world, sweet Lane Elizabeth. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/allmygirls?src=hash”>#allmygirls</a> <a href=”https://t.co/nezCfnZlaX”>pic.twitter.com/nezCfnZlaX</a></p>— Jacob Davis (@JacobDavisMusic) <a href=”https://twitter.com/JacobDavisMusic/status/909953368378011648″>September 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The arrival of Davis’ new daughter likely came as a surprise to fans, as the singer did not publicly reveal his wife’s pregnancy. The artist has been busy on the road as of late, including making his Grand Ole Opry debut; his song “Down to Earth” was inspired by his wife and first daughter.