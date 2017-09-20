Taylor Swift Meets Her Multiple Selves in New Behind the Scenes Clip

By Scott T. Sterling

After showing the world how she was transformed into a zombie for the clip, Taylor Swift has shared even more behind the scenes footage from the set of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

In the new video, Swift reveals how the mountain of battling Taylor Swifts was created, calling it “the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling but it’s awesome,” Swift said of the lookalikes in the video. “It’s exciting. It’s like, ‘Oh that’s a phase I went through when I was 16, but like, a girl is wearing it who looks just like me. But we’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird.”

At one point the singer is caught struggling with an unruly top hat during a fight scene.

“I had some hat problems because I got too excited,” she quipped. “And it turns out that top hats aren’t the best wardrobe for fighting.”

Watch how it all unfolded below.