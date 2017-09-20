Country 4 A Cause Is Coming & It’s Bringing Straight Talk

BUZ’N@102.9 is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a BANG!

We’ve got Adam Craig, Cam, Justin Moore and one more artist, who will be announced Oct. 1!

The 2017 BUZ’N@1029 “COUNTRY 4 A CAUSE” Concert is Oct. 3 at Myth Live in Maplewood!

For those of you who have joined us before, you know it’s not your typical concert, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience with music, stories, and rare moments with the artists.

A limited number of VIP tickets with 100% of the proceeds going to Jane Brattain Breast Center’s outreach program are available at BUZN1029.com/C4C – only a few remain!!

