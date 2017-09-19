Eric Church Releases First Round Of ’61 Days In Church’ [LISTEN]

During his epic 61 date “Holdin’ My Own Tour,” Eric recorded every ounce of music he performed and is going to release it to the public throughout the rest of the year. Right now, fans have access to 30 initial live recordings from various stops across North America. Subsequent releases will include some catalogue and cover songs as well as songs inspired by events that happened while he was on the road – released chronologically to complete the list.

The initial 30 tracks are currently available on all digital outlets, however this convenient YouTube playlist might be just what you need today.