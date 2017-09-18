Thomas Rhett’s One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Thomas Rhett’s one-month-old daughter, Ada James, made her onstage debut Friday night (Sept. 15) at a concert in York, PA.

Rhett was performing at the York Fair when his wife, Lauren, walked onstage between songs with the couple’s two daughters, Ada James (who was born on Aug. 12) and Willa Gray in tow. Willa is an old pro by now.

The crowd loved the intimate moment, given the rapturous response at seeing the Rhett family together onstage.

Check out sweet moment below.