Fireball Whiskey Bagels Are Here, Just In Time For Tailgating Season

The world has been graced us with yet again another oddball food item, and it’s nothing sparkly or rainbow.

On Sept. 14, the Bagel Nook — a bakery in Freehold, New Jersey, known for wacky renditions of the breakfast staple — posted a photo to Instagram of a new menu item: the Fireball whiskey bagel. What a time to be alive!

A majority of the remarks provided in the comments section are positive, and people actually really want to try it — but Twitter is another story entirely.

“Nobody asked for this,” wrote @lucyyymills.

According to Delish, the bagel’s creator, Alex Berkowitz, pours Fireball into the dough before baking it. Then, once it’s out of the oven, he reduces more of the alcohol in a skillet, creating a cinnamon-whisky glaze to coat the bagel’s exterior.

The official Twitter account for The Bagel Nook suggests pairing the boozy bagel with apple pie cream cheese. You can order this product in-store only, but the bakery has “other crazy delicious bagels to choose from” for mail order.