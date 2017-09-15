Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show to Hurricane Harvey Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

The Zac Brown Band has announced that the group’s upcoming tour stop in Houston will help raise money for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

According to The Boot, $1 from every ticket sold for the show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday, Sept. 16, will be donated to the Justin J. Watt Foundation, which has already generated more that $34 million for Harvey relief efforts. The band is also providing free lawn tickets to the show for first responders while supplies last.

Concertgoers are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food and household items for donation to the Montgomery County Food Bank.