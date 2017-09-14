Jason Aldean’s $500 Burrito Order May Have Gotten Someone Fired

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

According to TMZ – Jason Aldean’s wrapped up in a burrito controversy — an employee claims he was 86’d after putting the country star on blast for his tip on a massive order.

We’re told Jason’s crew ordered 60 burritos and a quesadilla last week at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in West Virginia … not far from where the singer was performing. Total due for the grub — around 500 bucks, but get this … the worker claims Jason left a crappy tip.

We’re told the employee was so pissed, he tweeted at Jason for being a cheapo. But a few days later, he says he got sacked. A manager at Black Sheep tells TMZ … Jason’s people didn’t blow the whistle about the tweet, it was another employee who told management. As for the firing, the manager says tweeting about customers is a company violation.

Jason’s rep confirmed the large takeout order, but says it “included an appropriate tip.” The rep added, “Jason had absolutely no contact with the restaurant or any of its employees.”

 

0913 jason aldean burrito fun art tmz getty 15 Jason Aldeans $500 Burrito Order May Have Gotten Someone Fired

Credit: TMZ/Getty Composite

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live