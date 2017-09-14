Jason Aldean’s $500 Burrito Order May Have Gotten Someone Fired

According to TMZ – Jason Aldean’s wrapped up in a burrito controversy — an employee claims he was 86’d after putting the country star on blast for his tip on a massive order.

We’re told Jason’s crew ordered 60 burritos and a quesadilla last week at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in West Virginia … not far from where the singer was performing. Total due for the grub — around 500 bucks, but get this … the worker claims Jason left a crappy tip.

We’re told the employee was so pissed, he tweeted at Jason for being a cheapo. But a few days later, he says he got sacked. A manager at Black Sheep tells TMZ … Jason’s people didn’t blow the whistle about the tweet, it was another employee who told management. As for the firing, the manager says tweeting about customers is a company violation.

Jason’s rep confirmed the large takeout order, but says it “included an appropriate tip.” The rep added, “Jason had absolutely no contact with the restaurant or any of its employees.”