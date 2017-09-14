ACM HONORS On WCCO Channel 4 At 8PM

In August, the Academy of Country Music hosted the 11th annual ACM Honors ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Country artists such as Eric Church, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini received awards during the event, for their various contributions to country music

The 2017 ACM Honors ceremony will air on CBS on Sept. 15 at 8pm!

Performing: George Strait, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott, Chris Stapleton and Alan Jackson all performed during the 2017 ACM Honors show. Additionally, Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Cassadee Pope and Brett Young were involved in “special off-camera moments,” as a press release describes them, throughout the ACM Honors event.

A little sneak peak of some of the performances below!