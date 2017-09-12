What We Know About Luke Bryan’s Next Album

Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The Boot – Luke Bryan is getting ready to release a new album, and The Boot has rounded up everything we could find out about it for our readers. The artist says he is excited for the Fall 2017 release and can’t wait to share it with his fans.

“I get so excited — like, I hate it when you get so excited about something, but you have to harness your excitement to roll it out properly,” Bryan says in an interview with Bobby Bones.

Bryan’s new album will be the follow-up project to 2015’s Kill the Lightswhich debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and took over the all-genre Billboard 200 at its peak. Bryan snagged six consecutive No. 1 singles off of Kill the Lights as well.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live