What We Know About Luke Bryan’s Next Album

The Boot – Luke Bryan is getting ready to release a new album, and The Boot has rounded up everything we could find out about it for our readers. The artist says he is excited for the Fall 2017 release and can’t wait to share it with his fans.

“I get so excited — like, I hate it when you get so excited about something, but you have to harness your excitement to roll it out properly,” Bryan says in an interview with Bobby Bones.

Bryan’s new album will be the follow-up project to 2015’s Kill the Lights, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and took over the all-genre Billboard 200 at its peak. Bryan snagged six consecutive No. 1 singles off of Kill the Lights as well.