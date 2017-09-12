Thomas Rhett’s Family Visits NYC Fire Fighters on 9/11 Anniversary

By Annie Reuter
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, spent Monday (September 11) in New York and the couple brought their daughter Willa Gray along for the visit. The day marked the sixteenth anniversary of the attack on our country and the family spent some time meeting New York City firefighters.
Lauren shared some photos of an adorable Willa Gray sporting a firefighter helmet while posing in front of a fire truck.
“So grateful & honored to get to know some of the FDNY today,” Lauren writes on Instagram. “And on September 11th of all days. Remembering all of those who lost their lives 16 years ago today . . . God bless the first responders of New York City & our country. Thank you Ladder 25 for having us & showing our girl around. She loved it.”
So grateful & honored to get to know some of the FDNY today❤️. And on September 11th of all days. Remembering all of those who lost their lives 16 years ago today. I still remember sitting in my chair in middle school that morning watching on TV our country being attacked, seeing the World Trade Center buildings fall and watching so many lives being lost. Meeting some of the men and women who serve our country, some of them who even served our country on that day 16 years ago, and seeing the photos of those who lost their lives from Ladder 25 on 9/11, was so surreal. God bless the first responders of New York City & our country. Thank you Ladder 25 for having us & showing our girl around. She loved it 🙂 #NeverForget