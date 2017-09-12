Kenny Chesney Creating Music, Merch for Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

The Boot – After watching the Virgin Islands — an area he loves and lives in — get hit by Hurricane Irma, Kenny Chesney is doing whatever he can to help those affected. Not only has the country superstar started a foundation to raise money for relief efforts, he’s selling some special merch and working on some music to aid the victims as well.

Chesney owns a home on the island of St. John, one of the areas in the Caribbean that was decimated by Hurricane Irma. The location has influenced Chesney’s music over the years, as the singer spends most of his time off the road there, and island life has been the inspiration for the culture of Chesney’s chilled-out, carefree No Shoes Nation fan club.

“I’ve never been in war, but the devastation, the people’s faces in a place I know by heart have left me feeling helpless,” Chesney writes in an open letter to his fans. “It’s total devastation …

“I want to enlist my friends to figure out the best ways to make a difference, to help in whatever ways, small or larger, that we can,” Chesney adds. “And I know the No Shoes Nation is mighty. They’ve dug in before and made a difference.”