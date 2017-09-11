COUNTRY 4 A CAUSE
Oct. 3 – Myth LIVE
Presented by HealthPartners and Park Nicollet benefiting the outreach program at the Jane Brattain Breast Center
LINEUP
Justin Moore
Artist TBD
Adam Craig
Cam
4 Artists. 1 Night. 2 Fight Breast Cancer.
Presented By HealthPartners and Park Nicollet
Benefiting the Jane Brattain Breast Center community outreach fund
A LIMITED number of VIP tickets are available for purchase with 100% of your ticket benefiting The Outreach Program At The Jane Brattain Breast Center. Find out what your special ticket includes
All proceeds from the show benefit the Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center community outreach fund through the Park Nicollet Foundation. Proceeds help support and empower the women in our community through the Mammo-a-go-go outreach program for all of their breast health needs.