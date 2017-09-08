Artists Mourn the Loss of Troy Gentry

Photo: Mindy Small / Film Magic / Getty Images

Troy Gentry, one-half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a tragic helicopter accident this afternoon.

The country community was quick to react, sharing their sympathies and condolences on social media. Many artists also acknowledged the passing of country icon Don Williams, who passed today, after a brief illness at the age of 87.

“Sad day for country music,” wrote Jake Owen. “Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend.”

“Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers.” wrote Chris Young.

See all the posts below.

 

