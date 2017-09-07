Maren Morris to Sing National Anthem for Tonight’s NFL Season Opener

By Anthony Donatelli

Football season kicks off tonight, but before the game gets underway, Maren Morris will be honoring America by performing the National Anthem.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and even though there’s rain in the forecast, Morris isn’t going to let that stop her.

“Rain or shine, I’m singing the national anthem tomorrow night at the Patriots vs. Chiefs game in Boston,” she wrote.

Morris won’t be the only country artist making an appearance tonight, as Carrie Underwood will debut her new opening for Sunday Night Football.