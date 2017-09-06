Queso At Chipotle Is Coming To The Twin Cities Soon!

Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

According to Eater, for the first time in more than a year, Chipotle will launch a new menu item nationwide: Queso will be available at all the burrito chain’s U.S. stores as of September 12, the company announced yesterday.

Customers will be able to slather their burrito or bowl with queso, or get it on the side with chips; prices will vary slightly by location but expect them to hover around $1.25 to add it to an entree or $5.25 for a large side order. The chain first began testing its queso in select stores over the summer.

chipotle Queso At Chipotle Is Coming To The Twin Cities Soon!

Credit: Chipotle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live