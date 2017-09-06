CMT Announced Their Artists Of The Year 2017

According to CMT, “This year’s special will extend beyond music to honor the unwavering spirit of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and champion the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.”



The night will toast each honoree with never-before-seen performances and hilarious and emotional moments during the 90-minute special. The five “Artists of the Year” collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, ruling CMT’s platforms and country radio, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, and selling out arenas across the country.

The eighth annual CMT Artists of the Year special, airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.