Jason Aldean and his wife have decided what they’re going to name their son.

Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby boy around the holidays, and in a post to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 2), Aldean revealed that they’re naming their son Memphis.

The superstar revealed the news after he and Brittany finished setting up the baby’s room, which features his name in lights on the wall and a crib with a tiny pair of sneakers and a Georgia Bulldogs jersey.