LADIES! Jessie James Decker Reveals Her Workout Secrets

Jessie James Decker Reveals the Fitness and Diet Secrets to Her Super Hot Bikini Body!

E!– Jessie James Decker has a smokin’ hot bod and she’s finally opening up about her diet and fitness secrets. The mom of two and star of Eric and Jessie knows that it’s hard to eat right and exercise, that’s why she swears by the South Beach Diet and just 20 minutes of circuits every day.

It’s heavy proteins, It’s veggies and It’s very low carbs. That’s the philosophy I used to lose all of my baby weight,” the songstress explained. “And so when I am on the road, I do grab the bars and the snacks to stay on top of it, that way I don’t grab like a bag of Cheetos or something.

“I always say, you just need 20 minutes a day. That is it. 20 minutes to do really fast circuits and you can bring some weights with you to work. I don’t know, sneak where you are. I’ll do it in the hotel room,” she shared. “There is many places you can do this, but you can write a list of little circuits to do, like 20 jumping jacks, 10 push ups, and you just do it over and over and over again until you break a sweat. 20 minutes, that’s all you need.”