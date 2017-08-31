Florida Georgia Line Turn ‘Crossroads’ Viewing Party into Harvey Benefit

By Robyn Collins

As devastation from Hurricane Harvey continues to mount artists continue to find ways to support the people of Texas.

The boys of Florida Georgia Line turned their CMT Crossroads viewing party on Wednesday (August 30) night, into a fundraiser for victims of the natural disaster.

Those who donated $25 to the American Red Cross automatically gained entry to a VIP section in the FGL Houses’ basement lounge, Lil Red Corvette, which celebrates the music and spirit of the 1990s.

FGL’s episode of CMT Crossroads featured collaborative performances with Backstreet Boys, the two groups toured together this summer.