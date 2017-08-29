Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

By Scott T. Sterling

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the state of Texas, country star Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has sent support to Houston in helping local animal shelters and stranded pets.

“Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state!” MuttNation posted on Instagram. “We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters. We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating. Link in the @muttnationfoundation bio! Friends, please #prayfortexas.” See the Instagram post below.



Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.