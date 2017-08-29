Luke Bryan To Play Grand Ole Opry for St. Jude Kids

By Scott T. Sterling

The Grand Ole Opry is set to celebrate Country Cares For St. Jude Kids with a special show on Sept. 13. Among the performers include Luke Bryan, Randy Owen of Alabama and Clare Bowen of the TV show, Nashville. Bryan will be on hand to perform his new single, “Light It Up”

Five dollars from each ticket sold via the official Grand Ole Opry ticketing site will be donated to St. Jude, which is “leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Throughout the show, photos and videos of inspirational moments from Country Cares for St. Jude Kids will be shared, and a St. Jude patient will take the stage as a special guest announcer for the night.

Every year, approximately 1,000 country music industry leaders gather in Memphis every January for the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.