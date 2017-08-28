Carrie Underwood Teases Sunday Night Football Theme

By Hayden Wright

Carrie Underwood has been the voice of Sunday Night Football through five consecutive NFL seasons: Her theme songs are hotly anticipated intros to the weekly games and each year she offers something a little different. Underwood shared a teaser trailer from the studio, recording a hyped-up game day song and building anticipation for the season.

“America’s game, been waiting all day, the best of the best have come to play,” she sings, riffing on a new version of the song that debuted last year. “The gang’s all here, let’s turn it up. It’s Sunday night—I can’t get enough.”

The clip features footage of NFL pros Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller. More promotional media is expected from Carrie, including the video opener. Taste of Country notes that Underwood shared a photo (with new long hair) in June, preparing to film the promo. According to the site, each week’s theme music will be tailored to the competing teams.

The 2017 theme will debut September 10 on NBC. Watch the preview here: