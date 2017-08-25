Dustin Lynch Shares New Song ‘Why We Call Each Other’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country Star Dustin Lynch has shared a new song, “Why We Call Each Other.”

The track is taken from Lynch’s upcoming full-length, Current Mood, which is set for release on September 8.

Related: Dustin Lynch Announces New Album ‘Current Mood’

“Why We Call Each Other” is available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album.

“The album is just real, and it’s me,” Lynch told Rolling Stone about Current Mood. “It makes me feel something and makes me want to feel something with someone else. And I didn’t set out to make a record for a certain type of country music fan. I just set out to make the best possible album I could, and that’s what every song reflects.”