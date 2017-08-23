Luke Bryan Just Released A New song ‘Light It Up’

Luke Bryan dropped a brand-new single on Wednesday morning (Aug. 23). The song is called “Light It Up.”

Written by Bryan and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion, “Light It Up” discusses a problem that everyone looking for love in the digital age will relate to: waiting for that message back. In the song’s first verse, Bryan reveals that he hasn’t heard from the object of his affection since a fight they had … and he’s going a little crazy.

“Can’t remember, but maybe I blew you up / In the middle of the night again / You were drinking with your friends / You ignored it, but you got it,” Bryan sings in the first verse of “Light It Up.” In the second, he adds, “I’m on your clock, you’re in control … My world’s at the tips of your fingers.”

In the chorus of “Light It Up,” Bryan admits that his phone is pretty much glued to his hand as he waits to hear: “I wake up, I check it / I shower and I check it / I feel the buzz in my truck / And I almost wreck it,” he sings.

