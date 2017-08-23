BUZ*N At The Minnesota State Fair

Visit BUZ’N at the MN State Fair to get your new BUZ’N Gear, Meet your Favorite BUZ’N Personality and enter for your shot at tickets to MN State Fair concerts! Also Register to win Sam Hunt tickets!

Spin the BUZ’N Grand Casino Prize wheel five times per day. Win prizes from BUZ’N and from Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley. Win $10 in Grand Play™, t-shirts, BUZ*N coffee mugs, and more. Plus, you’ll be entered to win $1,000 CASH from Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley.

Tuesday, August 29 – Chris Janson

Chris Janson will be at the BUZ*N Booth at 4pm!

Monday, September 4 – Lanco and Ryan Follese

Lanco and Ryan Follese will be at the BUZ*N booth before the show!

Partner Days

September 2

BUZ’N at the Fair presented by ERX