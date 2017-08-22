These Are The Best College Football Teams In Each State



Hero Sports just posted an article of The Best College Football Teams by State, Regardless of Division. Wins and losses, conference championships, playoff appearances, bowl games, individual awards, and national championships — these programs are the definition of success in college football.

Minnesota – University Of St. Thomas

Winning Percentage: .875 (56-8)

Gagliardi Trophies: 0

AFCA Coach of the Year Awards: 2

Conference Championships: 3

Playoff Appearances: 4

National Championships: 0

St. Thomas has reached the Stagg Bowl twice in the past five seasons: 2012 and 2015. Both times they fell to Mount Union. Even though they came up just short of the ultimate prize, their multiple national championship game appearances put them in an exclusive club.

Only seven of the 679 NCAA college football teams have reached multiple title games in the past five years: Alabama, Clemson, North Dakota State, Northwest Missouri State, Mount Union, UW-Whitewater, and St. Thomas. Pretty impressive company.

Wisconsin – UW Whitewater

Winning Percentage: .910 (61-6)

Gagliardi Trophies: 0

AFCA Coach of the Year Awards: 2

Conference Championships: 3

Playoff Appearances: 4

National Championships: 2

UW-Whitewater had a down year in 2012. They went 7-3 with losses to Buffalo State (7-6), UW-Oshkosh (28-13), and UW-Stevens Point (17-14) and missed the D3 playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Those three losses represent half of their total since 2009.

Over the past eight seasons, UW-Whitewater has nearly as many undefeated seasons (five) as total losses (six). They are 106-6 in that span with five national titles — including two in the past five seasons, and have basically destroyed every team in their path.