Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album ‘This Ride’

Jerrod Niemann has announced his new album, This Ride.
“My new record, This Ride, represents a journey of life and music, and where it’s led me today as a man and an artist,” Niemann said. “These songs either dig up some old yesterdays or make me look forward to tomorrow.”
The “God Made a Woman” singer’s fourth studio effort will be released on October 6.
Check out the full tracklisting for This Ride below.
1. Zero to Crazy
2. But I Do
3. Leavin’ a Trail
4. I Got This
5. Out of My Heart
6. A Little More Love with Lee Brice
7. God Made a Woman
8. Whiskey Waitin’ on Ice
9. Feelin’
10. I Ain’t All There featuring Diamond Rio
11. Come Back
12. The Regulars
13. This Ride