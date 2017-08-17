Thomas Rhett Shares Heartfelt New Song ‘Grave’

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett has debuted a new song, “Grave,” the latest from his upcoming third full-length album, Life Changes, set for release on September 8.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

“It just felt so authentic to me I had to put it on,” Rhett told Esquire about the song, among just a handful of tracks on Life Changes that he didn’t co-write.

“I don’t go into a creative space like a recording studio or writing sessions with the intention of forcing anything or dictating a mood,” Rhett added about his creative process. “I just let what feels natural to me take the lead.”

Listen to “Grave” below.